Casemiro opens door to possible Neymar move to Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has insisted he would welcome the addition of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The Brazil superstar shook the football world this summer when he made the £200m switch from Barcelona to PSG.

However, his life so far in Paris has not been uneventful, with rumours of a rift between him and Edison Cavani and reports that he is already eyeing up an exit.

“He’s a star. He knows what he’s doing,” Casemiro told COPE after Brazil’s 0-0 friendly draw with England.

“He’s a great player and he’ll always be welcome at Real Madrid. I hope he comes, but he’s happy at his club.”