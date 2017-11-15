Casemiro opens door to possible Neymar move to Real Madrid
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has insisted he would welcome the addition of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.
The Brazil superstar shook the football world this summer when he made the £200m switch from Barcelona to PSG.
However, his life so far in Paris has not been uneventful, with rumours of a rift between him and Edison Cavani and reports that he is already eyeing up an exit.
“He’s a star. He knows what he’s doing,” Casemiro told COPE after Brazil’s 0-0 friendly draw with England.
“He’s a great player and he’ll always be welcome at Real Madrid. I hope he comes, but he’s happy at his club.”
Neymar himself spoke out about the rumours before Brazil’s friendly against Japan, in which he demanded that the media stop creating stories.
“I want to ask you to stop creating stories which are not true,” he said. “I want to say what I think. I’m totally realistic and what I don’t like is these false stories about me, there is nothing bothering me at my club.
“I’m here because I asked to be here. It’s going really well [in Paris], I’m really happy here and motivated. I’m a player who wants to give everything on the pitch.
“What bothers me is everyone creating stories about me, with my coach and with Cavani. These things are not real, it’s not true.
“I came to Paris with the agreement of my coach. When I arrived here we had a meeting. I told him I wanted to help him and he told me he would help me to achieve my goals in my career and the team’s objectives.”