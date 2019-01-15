Casilla deal takes leap forward for Leeds as Swansea links are cooled

Kiko Casilla is expected to arrive at Leeds on Wednesday to undergo a medical and hold transfer talks with the club after the goalkeeper said his goodbyes to his Real Madrid teammates on Tuesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side last week agreed a deal to buy Real Madrid’s keeper out of the remaining 18 months of his deal at the Bernabeu.

Casilla, who was developed through the Real academy, finds himself behind summer signing Thibaut Courtois and Keylo Navas with the European champions and informed his club he is ready to accept the challenge of joining the Championship table-toppers in a permanent deal.

The 32-year-old did appear on the Real bench during Sunday’s 2-1 win at Real Betis after a minor knock to Courtois forced the former Chelsea man to miss the game, while he could have also been involved for their Copa del Rey tie at Leganes on Wednesday evening.

However, after skipping training on Tuesday, Casilla has been given permission by Real to fly to Yorkshire to undergo talks and a medical with the promotion-hunting Whites.

All being well, a deal for the one-time capped Spain international will be sealed before the end of the week and the keeper could feature in the squad that travels to play Stoke on Saturday.

The signing of Casilla will give Bielsa the competition he is looking for for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has been first choice all season, but would have lost his place had loanee Jamal Blackman not suffered a season-ending injury.

The capture of a new keeper will also allow Leeds to turn their attentions towards the signing of a new winger to compensate for the loss of Samuel Saiz to Getafe this month.

Bielsa has moved star man Pablo Hernandez into a more central position since the exit of the Spaniard, but will look to buy another winger to plug that gap in the forward positions.

One man who has been strongly linked is Swansea winger Dan James, though Leeds are yet to make a formal approach for the 21-year-old.

Wales Online also claim the Whites are keen on his teammate Jefferson Montero, though the alleged £2.5m bid for James – along with a potential loan swoop for Montero – are yet to be discussed between the two clubs.

