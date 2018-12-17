Casillas can’t resist brutal shot at Mourinho after Liverpool loss

World Cup winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas took a subtle pop at Jose Mourinho following his Manchester United side’s 3-1 defeat at arch-rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

United were well beaten by Jurgen Klopp’s side as two goals from substitute Xherdan Shaqiri helped Liverpool return to the top – and leave Mourinho’s men a staggering 19 points behind their rivals. Our Player Ratings from the game savaged several United players.

After the match, Mourinho insisted his side could still make the top four this season, despite of the widening chasm.

And now Casillas, who played under Mourinho at Real Madrid, but notoriously fell out with the confrontational Portuguese, could not resist laughing at his old nemesis as he lifted the lid on some of his failings as a manager.

“When you spend so long in the same team, people start to get bored of you,” Casillas said in 2015, two years after Mourinho’s departure from the Bernabeu.

Casillas still held a grudge as he left Real for Porto, adding: “This [my exit] was an inheritance from the previous era.”

Casillas still plays for Porto at the age of 37 and tweeting about his future, the keeper could not resist a subtle dig at Mourinho in reference to coaches who stay in their jobs for too long.

“According to a Portuguese newspaper someone said that a player like me (37 years) is at the end of his career. Completely agree!

“My question is, for that newspaper: in the case of coaches, when and at what point do you see that they are no longer to lead a team or train?”

The defeat left Mourinho, and United, 11 points adrift of fourth and Gary Neville to launch this impassioned after-match rant.

