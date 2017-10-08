Catalan giants target January move for Man Utd forward

Anthony Martial is a transfer target for Barcelona, after the Catalan giants have been left impressed with the attacker, despite a lack of regular game time.

Martial has made just one start so far this season, and the Catalan club are interested in the attacker to solve issues of their own.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been impressed with the Frenchman when he has played so for this season, and believe he has the quality to make the transition.

Despite being behind Marcus Rashford in the pecking order at United, Martial has five goals and six assists so far this season.

Barca’s current left-sided options are limited to just Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu, Martial’s usual position.

New signing Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring, another dent on their attacking options.