Catastrophic Man City points deduction claim arises as Chelsea are also told ‘relegation is possible’

Manchester City and Chelsea are very much in danger of a serious and extremely significant points deduction over claims they have breached FFP regulations, a football finance expert has warned.

Earlier this month, and following a near three-year investigation, Everton were docked 10 points to plunge Sean Dyche’s side from relative safety into the depths of a relegation scrap after being found to be in breach of profit and sustainability rules.

They now find themselves facing a huge battle for Premier League survival, having lost 3-0 to Manchester United on Sunday and seeing the team currently sat in 17th, Luton Town, claim a first-ever home win in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

However, despite the likes of Jamie Carragher leading a large number of high-profile figures branding the punishment wholly unfair, the penalty dished out to the Toffees might just be the tip of the iceberg.

Indeed, Manchester City are themselves accused of having breached 115 different financial rules, with the investigation into their conduct still ongoing.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also facing a worrying probe for similar offences and dating back to the Roman Abramovich era.

In light of the punishment handed out to Everton, the Premier League are now under increasing pressure to hand out similar penalties to both Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

And while Gary Neville has called out the authorities for ‘running scared’ of Man City and for Premier League sides for ‘bullying’ Everton, there are growing claims that a catastrophic punishment for both may now be just around the corner.

Now Kieran Maguire has predicted a worrying outcome of the Financial Fair Play proves into the two Premier League giants.

READ MORE ~ Relegation, stripped of PL titles? Man City FFP punishments ranked by how much it will impact them

Man City, Chelsea tipped for possible points deduction, possible relegation

Maguire is a man widely regarded as the go-to man when it comes to football finances and his prediction will make for grim reading to both fans of Chelsea and City.

Speaking to Football Insider, Maguire thinks the two clubs “could easily end up with a 30-point deduction”.

“Relegation is a possible punishment,” Maguire stated.

“If you take a look at the Premier League handbook, there are unlimited punishments that they can hand out, including expulsion from the Premier League. So that is very much the nuclear option.

“Is it possible? Yes, but not probable – that is my reaction to it. But we could be looking at a very significant points reduction.

“We could easily end up with a 30-point deduction, which for Man City could still mean European qualification.”

Guardiola offers thoughts on Man City points penalty

With former Leeds and Tottenham keeper Paul Robinson also discussing how City could be hit by a deduction of “up to 70 points”, fears are growing that such a penalty could transform City from title challengers into a side, who could well be facing a battle to stay in the Premier League.

City boss Pep Guardiola, however, is adamant that City’s case is “completely different” from Everton’s.

“I spoke with my people – [they] said it is completely different,” Guardiola said last week.

“OK – [our] one is longer because it is more complicated because it’s 115 breaches. So wait.

“Then the lawyers from both sides present their cases in front of the judge and [we receive] the verdict.”

When asked whether expulsion from the Premier League would see him quit the Etihad, Guardiola was not making any knee-jerk reactions.

“I will wait. Wait and see it, and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it,” he said.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends being here or being in League One.

“Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we win the Champions League.

“I know when people are saying – ‘OK, City – why don’t they go to the [National League]?’ Wait. After [the decision is made] what’s going to happen is going to happen.

“What people accuse us of, we do not agree with what they say. We are going to defend [ourselves] and after the resolution is done I will be here, like a spokesman for my club.”

DON’T MISS: Man City join Arsenal, Liverpool in record-breaking tussle for AC Milan star