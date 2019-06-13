Cathcart sets out 2019/20 season targets after signing new contract

Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a new contract with the club until 2023, after stellar season with the Hornets.

The Northern Ireland international has established himself as a regular under head coach Javi Gracia, appearing in all but two of the club’s Premier League games last season.

Last season the club achieved their best ever Premier League finish at 11th and reached the FA Cup final.

“I feel at home, I’m comfortable and it’s a family club,” the 30-year-old said on the Watford website.

“I enjoy coming here every day to work, it’s a nice atmosphere and when things are going well it’s even better.

“My family love living here and things are going well. We had a great season last season with the team, and everything is looking positive. I’m delighted to stay.

“We want to push on again and be competitive as a team. You want to be successful as a team and as an individual player as well, and that’s what I’m looking forward to in the next four years, hopefully.”

Cathcart hopes Watford can build on a positive campaign under Javi Gracia, having reached the FA Cup final and also secured a highest Premier League finish of 11th place.

“(The club) can go as far as it wants to go. At the start of last season we set out to get into the top 10 – we didn’t get it, but that just gives us even more incentive this year to push on again, and the club’s always getting better,” he said.

“The stadium looks fantastic, it’s a great place for the fans to come and watch us.

“Every time you come back to the changing room for pre-season something’s moved, they are adding stuff on – it’s a really good environment to be in.”

Watford will open the 2019/20 season with a home clash against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday 10 August.

