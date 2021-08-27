Edinson Cavani could be on a collision course with Manchester United after Uruguay indicated that the veteran striker will play in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that clubs had ‘reluctantly but unanimously’ decided not to release players for international matches which will be played in red-list countries, that is due to continuing concerns over the Covid 19 pandemic.

But shortly after the announcement on Tuesday, Cavani appeared to be puzzled by the decision. The 34-year-old posted a picture of the statement along with several question marks on his Instagram page.

Uruguay are due to play three World Cup qualifiers in the upcoming international break. They will take on Peru in Lima on September 3 before two home games against Bolivia and Ecuador.

However, both Peru and Uruguay are on the UK government’s red list. That means a 10-day isolation period at a hotel would be required before players could return to their respective clubs.

If Cavani decides to travel to South America to represent Uruguay next week, it would mean that he would categorically be ruled out of the Red Devils’ Premier League fixtures against Newcastle and West Ham.

Following a 10-day isolation period, the forward could also be short of match fitness for United’s Carabao Cup tie against West Ham, as well as the league clash against Aston Villa on September 25.

Cavani is yet to feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men this season. He was granted an extended holiday following Uruguay’s Copa America exploits this summer.

Uruguay confident of Cavani arrival

Speaking on Thursday, the president of the Uruguayan Football Association, Ignacio Alonso, appeared to be confident that Cavani would be available for the national next team next week.

“The clubs are obliged to release the players [for FIFA dates] and cannot impose any sanction on the players [if they join their national teams],” said Alonso.

“It seems to me that FIFPRO must show its voice on this issue.

“Yesterday we spoke with [Oscar] Tabarez [Uruguay’s head coach] and tomorrow we will compose the squad list with all the players [from all leagues].

“The [plane] tickets are already booked. I spoke with Cavani and I believe that the solution will come.”

