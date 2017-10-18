Cavani discusses strained relations with PSG teammate Neymar

PSG striker Edison Cavani has insisted that he does not need to be friends with Neymar in order for them to play well together.

The pair have already clashed on the field this season as they argued over who should take a penalty against Lyon.

Rumours of a dressing room rift have since followed, with speculation that Cavani could leave in January; both Manchester City and Chelsea have been touted as possible destinations.

“The penalty case, that’s in the past. These are things that happen in football,” the Uruguay international revealed.

“We must find the solution together and function as a team. We need to be a competitive team, but we do not need to be friends. You have to be professional, and afterwards everyone has their own life.

“To win is the most important thing so it is necessary to find the best solution for the team. That [who takes the penalties] is what the coach need to decide.

“I think the person in charge [Unai Emery] will find a solution. When he makes the decision, that will be that. Has he made his decision? I don’t think so [laughs].”