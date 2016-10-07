Cazorla discusses both his and Wenger’s Arsenal futures

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has said he has seen no indication that Arsene Wenger will leave next year and opened up about his future.

Gunners CEO Ivan Gazidis appeared to drop the first major hint that the Frenchman’s 20-year reign may be coming to an end after saying that Wenger and Arsenal are not mutually exclusive.

However, Arsenal’s silky Spaniard believes that Wenger will continue in his role beyond this campaign as neither he or his team-mates have been told otherwise.

“The truth is we do not have that feeling in the dressing room,” Cazorla told Cope. “The boss has not indicated that this will be his last year. Not at all.

“He is fully focused on this season and I do not know what he is planning for the future.

“Today I do not rule him continuing another season because he has not said he will leave. It is in his hands and he is the one who has to make the decision but today I would say that he may continue.

“Arsene is an icon at the club. He has spent 20 years here and every bit of praise to him would not be enough.

“There was a time when fans demanded the club to fight for the Premier League title again or do something big in the Champions League.

“We were aware of that and I hope the club can take a step forward and Arsenal can be fighting for big things this season.”

Cazorla also said that his own Arsenal future has always been secure and is looking to extend his stay.

“I could not say that I have been close to or far from leaving Arsenal,” Cazorla added. “There have been rumours about Atletico Madrid but they were only rumours. There was nothing more than that.

“At no time have I had the option to leave Arsenal because no one has come to take me. Furthermore, I am happy at Arsenal and I feel valued at the club.”