Cazorla waiting on Arsenal contract offer, wants to extend stay

Santi Cazorla hopes to remain at Arsenal beyond the current season but has revealed he has yet to be offered a new contract.

Spain international Cazorla is considered a key figure at Arsenal, but is out of contract at the end of the current season.

Arsenal are in talks with Mesut Ozil over a new deal amid reports the German could return to Real Madrid, however Cazorla still sees his future in north London.

“I hope I can stay here and continue to play,” he told Cadena Ser.

“I am happy here. What a player wants is to play and to feel important. Fortunately, since I arrived at Arsenal, I’ve had the confidence of the coach [Arsene Wenger] and of my teammates. I’ve played a lot of minutes. In the end, that is what every player wants.

He added: “I’m very happy here. The club has treated me very well. I’m in a great club and I’m playing minutes which is what I want.

“If I didn’t play, then I would consider leaving but that is not the case. I have this season left under contract and we will see what the club decides regarding my future. I will also decide what is best for me.”

When asked whether contract talks had begun, the 31-year-old replied: “No. I don’t have any news from the club in that respect. My focus now is on playing and to be able to enjoy playing football following a season when I had lots of [injury] problems.”