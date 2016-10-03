Cazorla willing to snub ‘amazing’ Atleti for new Arsenal contract

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has responded to Atletico Madrid rumours, but is still waiting for the Gunners to offer a new contract.

The 31-year-old is heading into the final six months of his current deal and is yet to hold talks with the club about a possible extension for next season.

The ongoing uncertainty has led to speculation that Cazorla could return to La Liga in the summer, but the former Villarreal man admits it is not his main wish.

“Atletico Madrid are an amazing club”, Cazorla said. “Just have a look at their results, El Cholo is doing great things. It is not easy to reach two Champions League finals and win the league.

“[But] I am happy here. I am trusted by the manager and my teammates. I am feeling important here and if they’ll offer me a new contract I’ll sign it because I am very happy with this great club.”

Cazorla has been in great form so far this season with two goals and two assists in seven Premier League appearances.