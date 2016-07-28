Cech: Arsenal shouldn’t buy for the sake of spending

Petr Cech has defended Arsenal’s transfer policy, claiming that there is little point the Gunners buying players they do not need.

The Gunners have once again brought in just one senior player, with midfielder Granit Xhaka joining earlier in the summer for £30m.

Arsenal fans have once again derided their club’s lack of transfer activity but goalkeeper Cech agrees with the ‘philosophy’ of the club.

Cech told ESPN FC: “I think you need to buy players you need, you need to buy players that will improve the team and not to buy players just for buying.

“That’s the philosophy of the club. I’ve been here since last season and you can see that every time we bring in a player, it’s a player we need, and the manager believes he improves the team.

“There is a core of the players who have been at Arsenal for years, and they know that is an advantage as well. People get to know each other, how to play together.”