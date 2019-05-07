Liverpool attacking target Maxi Gomez insists he is “very comfortable” at Celta Vigo, despite talk of a switch to Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is being tipped to bring in a new central striker to compliment his attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, while doubts remain over long-term futures of Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi on Merseyside.

Liverpool splashed out a whopping £165m last summer to compete in both the Premier League and Champions League, and while they are on the brink of an exit in the latter, they have at least taken their domestic fight until the final day of the season.

Klopp, however, is refusing to rest on his laurels and the Daily Star reports that the Anfield chief has already drawn up a list of summer targets – with £50million-rated forward Maxi Gomes being one of them.

The Uruguay international, who is also a target for Barcelona, insists that he is not thinking about a move to either Barca or Liverpool at the current time.

He told Marca: “There are many comments through social networks, what if I sign for Barcelona, if I go to Liverpool…

“I am very calm and in Vigo I feel very comfortable.”

