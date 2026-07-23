Celtic in active talks to sign proven Champions League scorer as Maeda replacement

Celtic are closing in on a new striker signing

Celtic are actively in talks with Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt over a deal for Danish striker Kasper Høgh, as they look to replace Daizen Maeda, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources indicate the 25-year-old is keen on a move to Scotland and has long been monitored by the Parkhead club as a potential addition to their forward line.

Høgh has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in the Eliteserien and impressed on the European stage during Bodø/Glimt’s memorable Champions League campaign.

His physical presence and finishing ability have made him an attractive target for several clubs, yet Celtic’s persistent interest appears to have placed them in a strong position.

The £10million departure of Maeda has opened the door for the Glasgow side to pursue Høgh more aggressively.

The Japan forward is set to complete a Premier League switch, moving to newly promoted side Ipswich Town, and his outgoing transfer is expected to provide both financial flexibility and space within the squad for a new centre-forward.

Personal terms are not anticipated to present any major obstacle, with Høgh understood to view Celtic as an appealing next step in his career – offering regular competitive football and the chance to compete in domestic and European competitions.

Scotland’s proximity to England and the Premier League are also a major factor, and discussions between the two clubs are ongoing, with further progress expected in the coming days.

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Høgh a statement of intent from Celtic

Manager Martin O’Neill has been seeking additional firepower ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season, and the addition of Høgh would represent a significant statement of intent.

The striker’s proven record of scoring against high-level opposition suggests he could adapt quickly to the demands of Scottish football and attract Premier League interest with a strong season in Glasgow.

While no agreement has yet been finalised, the latest developments point towards a positive outcome for Celtic.

Should the deal be completed, Høgh would join an attacking group looking to build on recent success and maintain the club’s domestic dominance.

Indeed, Celtic will finally have a new No.9 after they have failed to successfully replace Kyogo Furuhashi last season.

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