Celtic are pushing hard to bolster their attacking options in the final hours of the January transfer window, with manager Martin O’Neill determined to add fresh faces before the deadline and two alternative deals in the pipeline.

The Scottish champions remain in advanced talks with Italian Serie B leaders Frosinone over the signing of French winger Fares Ghedjemis. Indeed, sources suggest a deal could be concluded for around €6million (£5.2m / $7m), with the 23-year-old very keen on the move to Parkhead.

Ghedjemis, who has impressed with his pace and goal threat in Italy—scoring eight goals in Serie B this season—would provide much-needed width and dynamism on the right flank.

Italian sources indicate that Frosinone are already lining up a potential replacement, signalling their willingness to negotiate despite reluctance to lose a key player mid-campaign.

Talks have progressed positively in recent days, with belief growing that Celtic can meet or compromise on the valuation.

The Frenchman’s contract situation, expiring in the summer with a club option to extend by a year, adds urgency for Frosinone to cash in now.

Hungary attacker lined up as Ghedjemis alternative

Meanwhile, Celtic are also exploring an alternative in Hungarian international Damir Redzic from Slovakian side DAC Dunajská Streda. However, no significant offer has been tabled yet, and the 22-year-old’s future appears increasingly likely to lie elsewhere.

RB Salzburg are aggressively pursuing the versatile forward, who can operate on either wing or centrally, and have secured a verbal agreement on personal terms with him.

Negotiations between Salzburg and Dunajská Streda continue, though fee discussions remain challenging. Redzic is viewed as a strong backup option should the Ghedjemis deal falter, but Celtic’s preference clearly leans towards the Frosinone man.

O’Neill, who has overseen a strong start since returning as interim boss, has been vocal about the need for reinforcements to sustain challenges in the Premiership and Europa League.

Following recent European progress, he emphasised the importance of strengthening the squad promptly. With only Julian Araujo and Tomas Cvancara secured so far.

Time is ticking, but optimism surrounds a late breakthrough (particularly for Ghedjemis) as Celtic aim to conclude business before the window shuts.

