Celtic and West Ham lead six-club chase for Everton midfielder

Celtic are ready to offer Everton midfielder James McCarthy a dream move to Parkhead.

The Irish international midfielder has just returned to full fitness from a broken leg, and Everton are set to let him leave on loan until the end of the season in order to get his fitness on track.

A host of clubs have already spoken with The Toffees about the 28-year-old, with the likes of Fulham, Bournemouth, West Brom and Aston Villa all keen.

However, the two clubs understood to be leading the chase are Celtic and West Ham. The Hammers are keen on bringing in McCarthy – but Celtic believe the former Hamilton star will find it too much to resist the chance of playing for the club he has supported all his life.