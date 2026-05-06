Celtic braced for Tottenham and Nottingham Forest raids for TWO top stars

Celtic are braced for Premier League interest in Arne Engels and Benjamin Nygren, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Nottingham Forest plan to bid for the former and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the latter.

As the race for the Scottish Premiership title whittles down to two clubs, Celtic are aware of significant interest in two of their standout midfield talents, Engels and Nygren.

Engels, a Belgium international, and Nygren, a Sweden international, have shone brightly at Parkhead, and their impressive form has alerted several clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

A club-record signing for £11million, Engels remains a prime target for Nottingham Forest.

Sources have told us that Forest are expected to return with a renewed bid for Engels after seeing multiple offers, including a £25 million proposal, rejected in January.

Other interested parties include Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Lazio, with clubs from the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga also monitoring the dynamic midfielder.

Sources say a summer departure now appears likely, potentially generating substantial funds for Celtic’s own transfer business.

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Tottenham target Benjamin Nygren – sources

Meanwhile, Nygren has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, earning Celtic’s Player of the Year honours with 20 goals.

Sources confirm that several clubs are keen on the 24-year-old midfielder, who has operated in an attacking role as well as in a more conservative position for Celtic this season.

Tottenham Hotspur have been long-term admirers, viewing him as a cost-effective option, while Aston Villa, Brighton, Bournemouth, and Valencia have also shown interest.

Nygren is believed to favour a move to the Premier League, but Celtic hold a strong negotiating position with his contract running until 2029, with the option for another year.

Celtic’s hierarchy will view sales of one or both players as an opportunity to balance the books and fund squad rebuilding.

Engels and Nygren have formed an effective partnership, but big-money offers could prove too tempting to resist.

A combined haul potentially exceeding £50m would provide a significant war chest for the next campaign.

For the players, the summer represents a chance to test themselves at a higher level.

Engels has planned an exit, while Nygren’s goal-scoring exploits have elevated his profile.

Celtic fans will hope the club can retain at least one, but with elite sides circling, a double departure cannot be ruled out.

The coming weeks promise to be pivotal as negotiations intensify.

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