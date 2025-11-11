Celtic have joined Sunderland in monitoring Moroccan midfielder Hossam Essadak, TEAMtalk understands, with the two sides gearing up for a January transfer battle.

The 20-year-old, who captained his country to the Under-20 World Cup title in Chile last month, currently plays for Union Touarga Sport in Morocco’s top flight, and he is attracting serious interest.

No formal bids have been lodged by Celtic or Sunderland, but TEAMtalk sources confirm that both are actively scouting the player ahead of a potential January move.

Essadak has emerged as one of North Africa’s brightest prospects following Morocco’s historic triumph – the first by an African nation at U20 level.

The versatile central midfielder, comfortable in attacking, defensive and box-to-box roles, contributed three goals and two assists during the tournament, earning praise for his composure under pressure in the 2-0 final victory over Argentina.

At club level, Essadak has made 35 appearances in Morocco’s Botola Pro, registering four goals and four assists so far.

His blend of tactical intelligence, physicality, and progressive passing has drawn comparisons to a young Sofyan Amrabat, with UTS valuing him in the region of €4m (£3.5m / $4.6m) despite interest from multiple European sides.

Celtic, Sunderland converge on top Moroccan talent

Celtic’s recruitment team, led by head of scouting Jay Lefevre, have been tracking Essadak since the summer, impressed by his leadership and adaptability.

The Scottish champions see him as a long-term successor to Callum McGregor in midfield, with the player’s style suiting the high-intensity, possession-based system preferred by interim manager Martin O’Neill.

Of course, the appointment of a new manager could change that style, but Celtic’s admiration of the player will not change.

Sunderland, meanwhile, view Essadak as part of their growing pipeline of young North African talent.

The club’s recent success with Moroccan winger Chemsdine Talbi has encouraged further investment in the region, with head coach Regis Le Bris keen to add depth and dynamism to his engine room.

UTS president Mohamed Halimi confirmed to Moroccan outlet Le360 Sport that while no offers have been received, “several European clubs” are in regular contact. The club remains open to a winter sale but will not entertain domestic approaches.

A proposed switch to Las Palmas collapsed last summer after the Canary Islands side’s relegation, leaving Essadak focused on securing a move to a competitive league.

Both Celtic and Sunderland are expected to send representatives to Rabat in the coming weeks for live assessments, with the player’s camp prioritising regular first-team football over financial incentives.

As the January window nears, the battle between Glasgow and Wearside could intensify – two clubs with contrasting projects, united by their belief in a prodigy ready to make the leap.

