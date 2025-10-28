Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who is on Wolves shortlist

Celtic believe that Brendan Rodgers already has a new managerial job lined up, just like he had in 2019 when Leicester City came calling, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Wolves place the former Liverpool manager on their three-man shortlist.

Rodgers is without a managerial job at the moment after deciding to resign from his role at Celtic. The former Liverpool manager stepped down from his role at Celtic Park on Sunday, with Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond slamming Rodgers in a public statement.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Wolves have quietly placed Rodgers on a three-man shortlist should they sack Vítor Pereira in the coming weeks.

Sources inside Molineux have confirmed to us that the 52-year-old former Liverpool manager is viewed as the “ideal reset” for a club rock-bottom of the Premier League with just two points from nine games.

Wolves have conceded 19 Premier League goals and lost 3-2 to fellow relegation candidates Burnley at Molineux Stadium last weekend. The Old Gold are now six points from safety.

Despite public backing from owners Fosun and a £60 million summer spend, the Portuguese coach’s position is “untenable” unless results turn immediately.

Rodgers’ sudden Celtic exit – triggered by boardroom friction and a 3-1 defeat to league leaders Hearts – has accelerated Wolves’ contingency planning.

Wolves, who usually hire from within the Gestifute agency due to close ties with its Portuguese owner, Jorge Mendes, could pivot and bring in Rodgers.

Club insiders say that the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager would only have walked without “a clear nudge” of interest elsewhere.

That nudge, sources claim, came via intermediaries last week, when Wolves sounded out his camp about a return to English football.

The fit is compelling. Rodgers masterminded Leicester’s 2021 FA Cup triumph and two fifth-placed finishes on modest budgets.

Rodgers’ possession-based style and track record of developing young talent align with Wolves’ long-term vision.

A £6 million compensation package to Celtic is now not a concern, as he is a free agent after an explosive exit on Sunday night.

Pereira retains the dressing room’s respect but not its belief. Players privately concede the tactical switch to a back-three has exposed frailties, and morale is “at rock bottom.”

Fosun, desperate to avoid relegation, have given the 57-year-old two games to save his job.

For Rodgers, Wolves represent unfinished Premier League business. A move would reunite him with the division he left acrimoniously for in 2019 when Leicester came calling, as Celtic fear that history will repeat itself.

As Pereira stares into the abyss, the Northern Irishman waits – phone in hand.

