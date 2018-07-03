Celtic bid for Hibs star and chase £2.5m deal for Liverpool forward

Celtic have made an official approach to Hibs to sign one of their star young talents, while manager Brendan Rodgers is also hoping to lure an upcoming Liverpool forward north of the border.

The Scottish champions have contacted Hibernian over their talented midfielder John McGinn, who is rated in the £3million bracket.

The Daily Express claims the Bhoys’ opening bid – believed to be £1.5million – has been rejected, but talks are continuing between the two clubs, with the player now in the final year of his contract.

It’s reported that Rodgers could also offer midfielder Scott Allan, who was on loan at Hibs last season, on top of any cash deal to help push through the transfer of McGinn.

The Hoops manager is keen to add to his squad, having already sold midfielder Stuart Armstrong to Southampton for £7million, while Patrick Roberts has returned to Manchester City after a two-year loan spell.

Rodgers is also understood to be pursuing a deal for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and has contacted his former club to check his availability.

Wilson, now 21, became Wales’ youngest-ever international when he debuted at 16 years and 207 days back in October 2013, but has only made one FA Cup appearance for Liverpool.

He spent last season on loan with Hull, scoring seven times in 13 appearances, while the youngster was at Crewe the season before.

It is thought Wilson could be allowed to join Celtic in a permanent deal if the price is right, with a fee of £2.5million being bandied about.

TEAMtalk profiled Wilson way back in November 2015, with the player then tipped to forge his way into Liverpool’s first team; clearly it’s not worked out and a change of scene could do the youngster some good.

