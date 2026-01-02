As the city of Glasgow braces for one of football’s most intense rivalries, sources close to Celtic Football Club reveal that the board is steeling itself for a potential storm if the Hoops falter against Rangers in Saturday’s pivotal Old Firm Derby at Celtic Park.

With the team languishing in a disappointing season, manager Wilfried Nancy’s position hangs by a thread, and a defeat to their arch-rivals could ignite widespread calls for his dismissal.

Nancy, the 48-year-old French-Canadian tactician who took the reins at Celtic recently after a successful stint in Major League Soccer with Columbus Crew, has faced mounting criticism amid a string of underwhelming results.

The Bhoys sit three points ahead of Rangers and three points behind leaders Hearts, with defensive frailties and a lack of creativity in midfield drawing ire from the passionate Celtic faithful. Insiders indicate that the board anticipates ‘major calls’ to remove Nancy should the derby end in defeat, describing the atmosphere as ‘extremely tense’.

“They’re braced for massive fan backlash,” one source told us anonymously. This sentiment echoes the growing discontent among supporters, amplified on social media and fan forums, where hashtags like #NancyOut have trended sporadically since a string of defeats, including a League Cup final defeat to St Mirren.

Critics argue his MLS-honed tactics haven’t fully adapted to the physicality of Scottish football, leading to a leaky defence that has struggled to keep the door closed and an attack that looks lacklustre.

Rangers, under Danny Rohl’s steady guidance, enter the fixture in a strong position, buoyed by a huge turnaround in form since Rohl’s arrival. A victory for the Gers would not kill the gap at the top but could deepen Celtic’s crisis, potentially forcing the board’s hand. The executive team are monitoring alternatives, with some suggesting another interim return for Martin O’Neill.

As kick-off approaches, the streets of Glasgow hum with anticipation. For Celtic, it’s more than three points at stake – it’s the future of a manager and the direction of a storied club. Will Nancy silence the doubters, or will the board face the inevitable reckoning? The Old Firm derby will decide.

