Celtic have completed the loan signing of 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward Timothy Weah.

The United States international has signed on for the rest of the season and has joined his new team-mates at their training camp in Dubai.

Manager Brendan Rodgers said on the club’s official website: “Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too.

“He’s been in the PSG squad and featured for them in pre-season. With the quality of players they have, it’s difficult for him to get in and get any game-time. They wanted him to go out on loan and saw Celtic as a great possibility.”

The player is their second arrival in a number of days following the capture of Oli Burke from West Brom over the weekend.

Weah is expected to be handed a pretty prominent role under Rodgers at Celtic as the Hoops look to hold off the challenge of their Old Firm rivals to win the Scottish Premiership.