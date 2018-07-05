Rodgers faces major battle to convince Liverpool to loan starlet

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is struggling to convince Liverpool that they should allow Harry Wilson to join the Scottish champions on loan, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is one of Celtic’s top targets this summer with the club wanting to bring him to Celtic Park on a season-long loan deal.

The Daily Express claims that Liverpool don’t want to sanction a deal for Wilson with the Wales international on the verge of competing in the first team at Anfield.

Wilson is currently locked in talks with the Reds over a new contract and, if they do let him go out on loan again, Liverpool would prefer him to move to another English club.

Celtic aren’t the only club looking to loan Wilson with Championship sides Hull City – who he enjoyed a successful loan spell with last campaign – and Norwich City keen to recruit the youngster.

Charly Musonda failed to make his loan spell at Celtic successful last season with the deal ending prematurely and the report claims that is another reason that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool aren’t keen to send Wilson north of the border.

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn is another of their targets and they recently failed with a bid in the region of £1.5million – but Celtic are likely to go back in with another offer.

