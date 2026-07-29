Celtic are closing in on a new midfield signing

Mika Baur has informed SC Paderborn of his desire to join Celtic this summer, significantly advancing negotiations between the clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old German midfielder has already agreed personal terms with the Scottish champions, and his agent was in Glasgow in recent days to try and finalise details.

Celtic have submitted an improved offer of €3.5million plus €1m in add-ons. This package brings the total potential fee to €4.5m, closing the gap on Paderborn’s €5m asking price.

Sources close to the talks indicate that the two clubs are now much nearer an agreement, with a decision expected within the next 48 hours. However, the coming 24 hours are viewed as particularly crucial in the negotiations.

Baur, a Germany Under-21 international, was a standout performer as Paderborn secured promotion to the Bundesliga last season.

Capable of operating in central midfield or in more advanced roles, his versatility has attracted interest from several European clubs. However, he has made clear that his preference is a move to Parkhead.

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Baur signing to offset expected Engels exit

Celtic have been actively strengthening their midfield options ahead of the new Premiership campaign.

The arrival of Baur would provide valuable depth and creativity for manager Martin O’Neill, especially with Tottenham target Arne Engels set to be sold this summer.

Personal terms are understood to be for a long-term contract that reflects Baur’s potential and the club’s ambitions in domestic and European competitions.

Paderborn had previously rejected lower bids and indicated a willingness to retain the midfielder for their return to the top flight. Yet Baur’s firm stance has increased pressure on the German side to find a agreement.

With the transfer window progressing and the Scottish season starting on Friday, both parties recognise the need for swift progress.

If the clubs can bridge the remaining financial difference, Baur could complete his medical and join Celtic in time for the start of the new Premiership campaign.

The deal would represent another significant piece of business for the Scottish champions as they look to maintain their dominance in Scottish football.

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