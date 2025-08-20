Celtic are on the brink of securing a deal for versatile Royal Antwerp attacker Michel-Ange Balikwisha, with only minor legal details delaying the transfer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Scottish Premiership champions have agreed terms with both Antwerp and the 23-year-old, who is eager to join Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

A medical has already been scheduled, signalling Celtic‘s intent to finalise the move swiftly, though minor lawyer-related issues are holding up the process.

Balikwisha, capable of playing as a winger or striker, has impressed in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League, scoring seven goals and providing five assists last season.

His pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability make him a prime target for Rodgers, who has been vocal in recent boardroom discussions about the need for a more aggressive approach in the transfer market.

With Celtic competing in the Champions League and aiming to maintain their domestic dominance, Rodgers has emphasised the urgency of bolstering the squad’s attacking options.

The impending arrival of Balikwisha is a step toward meeting those demands, but Rodgers is clear he wants more signings to ensure depth and quality.

Celtic plan to keep star while adding talent

The manager’s ambition comes as Celtic fend off interest in key winger Daizen Maeda. The Japanese international, a fan favourite for his relentless work rate and versatility, has attracted attention from several clubs.

However, Rodgers is determined to retain Maeda, viewing him as integral to Celtic’s high-pressing system and their aspirations in Europe.

As Celtic work to resolve the final hurdles in Balikwisha’s transfer, the club’s proactive stance reflects Rodgers’ vision for a stronger, more competitive squad.

Fans will be hopeful that the deal is completed soon, adding another exciting dimension to Celtic’s attack while Maeda remains a cornerstone of their plans. With the transfer window nearing its close, Celtic’s ambition in the market is under scrutiny.

Celtic round-up: Hoops want Vardy

TEAMtalk is aware that Celtic are among the sides who want to sign former Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

Alongside them are Serie A champions Napoli and an unnamed Premier League club.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware of the scale of Celtic’s need to turn away interest for Maeda.

He is being pursued by Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Brentford.