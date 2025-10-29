Ange Postecoglou has been approached to return to Celtic

Less than 48 hours after Brendan Rodgers walked out, Celtic have begun formal contact with four leading candidates to replace him, Ange Postecoglou among them.

Club sources have told TEAMtalk the board is moving fast, determined to have a permanent appointment in place to start after the November international break.

Postecoglou has already been approached. The 59-year-old Australian, sacked by Nottingham Forest on October 18 after just 39 days in charge, is open to talks.

His two-year spell at Celtic delivered the 2021/22 league title, two League Cups and an unforgettable brand of attacking football.

Senior figures inside Parkhead see him as the emotional and tactical reset the club craves.

Some sources have stated he would need strong January assurances, but he was the happiest he has ever been in football when he was the Celtic gaffer.

Kieran McKenna is the board’s quiet favourite. The 38-year-old Northern Irishman has transformed Ipswich Town, winning promotion from League One in 2023 and steering them to the Premier League last season.

Celtic value his data-led coaching, youth development record and calm authority. Initial soundings have been positive; compensation could reach £8million, but the hierarchy is prepared to pay.

Two less experienced but emotional options

Robbie Keane, 45, is the wildcard. The former Celtic striker has Ferencváros top of the Hungarian league and into the Europa League proper. His spell at Celtic and his love for the club guarantee instant fan approval; his tactical evolution in Budapest has impressed scouts. Keane is understood to be flattered by the interest.

Scott Brown rounds out the shortlist. The 39-year-old ex-captain, now managing Ayr United, lacks elite experience but carries unmatched leadership capital. Nine successive titles as a player and a reputation for discipline make him a sentimental contingency if the board opts for continuity.

Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney take charge for Wednesday night’s game against Falkirk and the League Cup quarter-final against Rangers.

A win would ease pressure; defeat could force Celtic’s hand. For now, the four-man race is live—and the next call could decide the club’s direction for years.

Celtic round-up: Postecoglou backed

Chris Sutton has backed Postecoglou as the next Celtic boss, stating: “I think Ange Postecoglou would be a really smart appointment. He was loved the first time round. His brand of football went down well in Glasgow. He’s out of work.

“I think that would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice and bring a lot of positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now.”

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Celtic believe Rodgers already has a new job in place.

He’s said to be on a three-man shortlist at Wolves and sources believe he’d only have walked away from the Scottish champions with a “clear nudge” from elsewhere.