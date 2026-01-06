Celtic are poised to kick off the January transfer window with significant attacking reinforcements, as sources confirm the Scottish side are close to signing TWO new wingers.

The Hoops are looking to add reinforcements as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing period under the now sacked Wilfried Nancy, with Martin O’Neill now in charge on an interim basis until the end of the campaign.

Celtic have a six-point gap to close with Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts, and they are willing to spend this month to give them the best chance of mounting a title charge.

Sources confirm Celtic are closing in on a £2million permanent move for Ivorian youngster Jocelin Ta Bi, and negotiations are progressing for the signing of Uruguay international Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Laquintana.

Sources close to the deals indicate that agreement has been reached for 20-year-old Ta Bi, who has impressed while on loan at Hapoel Petah Tikva from Israeli side Maccabi Netanya. The talented right-winger is expected to undergo a medical in the coming days, marking a swift addition to the squad under interim manager O’Neill.

Ta Bi’s arrival comes at a crucial time for the Hoops, who have turned to the experienced O’Neill to steady the ship until the end of the season following the short-lived tenure of Nancy.

The Northern Irishman’s return – his third spell in charge – provides familiarity and stability as Celtic look to bolster their attacking options amid a challenging campaign.

Celtic pushing to seal TWO signings imminently

Meanwhile, Celtic are actively working on securing Laquintana, the 26-year-old forward currently with Brazilian club Red Bull Bragantino.

Sources suggest talks were held over the weekend, with the player himself keen on a move to Parkhead.

A loan-to-buy structure is understood to be the preferred option, allowing the Uruguayan to make an immediate impact while giving the club flexibility on a permanent transfer.

Both signings would address key areas of need in wide positions, providing O’Neill with fresh energy and creativity as he aims to guide Celtic back into contention.

With the deals expected to progress smoothly, fans can anticipate announcements in the near future, signalling an ambitious start to the winter window under the returning boss.

O’Neill, who previously led Celtic to domestic success in the early 2000s and returned briefly earlier this season, will no doubt welcome the incoming talent as he plots a resurgence in the Scottish Premiership.

