Celtic have completed a deadline day loan swoop for AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt.

The 27-year-old flew into Glasgow to complete a season-long deal less than three hours before Scotland’s midnight transfer deadline.

The former Genoa player has won 24 caps for Uruguay and has been brought in to provide competition for Greg Taylor.

“I’m extremely happy to have signed for a club that is very well known around the world,” Diego Laxalt told Celtic TV. “It is a club with a lot of tradition and I can’t wait to get out on the football pitch.

“I know there’s no game this weekend but I’m going to start training and I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates. And for me, when we’re standing in the tunnel and then out on the field, that’s when we start building up memories and building as a team.

“I first heard the rumours about a week ago but I didn’t want to take anything seriously until I was absolutely certain. I was very calm about it, but when I heard it was happening, I couldn’t believe it and I’m extremely happy that it’s become a reality.

“I couldn’t think of any other Uruguayan player who has played for Celtic, so I realise I’m the first one. I’m extremely happy about that and I’m a player who likes to leave everything on the pitch when I’m playing. I’m very happy. I love the colours and I can’t wait to wear the strip in a match.”

Aitchison makes Barnsley switch

Meanwhile, Celtic have sold 20-year-old forward Jack Aitchison to Barnsley.

The club’s youngest goalscorer, who netted against Motherwell at the age of 16, will be immediately loaned to an English League Two club but has signed a three-year deal with the Yorkshire side.