Celtic confirm £4.5m swoop for France U21 midfielder

Celtic have confirmed the signing of Olivier Ntcham from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £4.5million.

The France Under-21 international has signed a four-year contract.

Ntcham has spent the past two seasons on loan at Serie A side Genoa.

The 21-year-old told Celtic’s website: “It’s a nice feeling to be here at Celtic and I want to win everything at Celtic as I have never won a trophy before.

“I’m most looking forward to the derby and playing in the Champions League. I remember them beating Barcelona five years ago in the group stages. Not every club gets to play in this competition so I’m happy to have the chance to play there with Celtic.

“Celtic is fresh challenge for me. While Genoa are a good team, I knew they wouldn’t win Serie A as they were not a top team like Juventus, but I know Celtic are a big team in Scotland.”