Celtic confirm struggling forward will leave Parkhead this month

Turkish forward Nadir Ciftci will leave Celtic have at the end of June, the Scottish champions have announced.

The 26-year-old, who had a year to run on his contract, has failed to establish himself at Celtic Park since being signed by Ronny Deila to provide competition for Leigh Griffiths in 2015.

He was farmed out on loan to Turkish side Eskisehirspor, Polish team Pogon Szczecin and League One Plymouth before spending the second half of last season at Motherwell.

Deila splashed out £1.5million to sign the forward from Dundee United after he had scored 16 goals in the 2014-15 campaign.

He netted just four times for the Hoops in a miserable three-year spell which saw him make just 26 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in February 2017.