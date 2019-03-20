Celtic dealt huge blow as Rodgers makes decision on Leicester starlet

Celtic reportedly have ‘no chance’ of signing loan star Filip Benkovic as Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers intends to use him next season.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan from the Foxes and has been impressive so far during his spell north of the border, having made 26 appearances for the Hoops.

Rodgers was the one who brought the centre-back to Celtic Park last summer, with Leicester having paid a £13million fee to sign him from Dinamo Zagreb.

However, any chance of Celtic signing the Croatian on a permanent basis seem to have been firmly squashed, with reports suggesting the former Liverpool boss is keen to work with Benkovic again.

Leicester already having Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire as an established centre-back partnership, and Wes Morgan has just penned a new deal.

A report from the Express claims that despite the Midlands club already having those options at their disposal, Rodgers wants a chance to assess Benkovic in preseason.

