Celtic exclusive: Wolves defensive ace pushing for move but Prem side playing hardball over Leeds target

TEAMtalk can reveal that Scottish Premiership giants Celtic are in the mix to sign a Wolves full-back who is also on the radar of two top Championship sides.

Celtic started their title defence in emphatic style as they hammered Motherwell 4-0 on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season. Despite being the clear favorites for the title they are not done in the market and are pushing to bring in more bodies before the window closes.

One position they are very keen to strengthen is at full-back and they have good news with one target pushing to get a move to Celtic Park over the line. Sources have confirmed Hugo Bueno is very keen on the move and trying to get it done before it’s too late.

The left-back has been admired by the Scottish champions for a couple of years and this could be the window that sees him make the move north. A number of sides have had approaches knocked back with Wolves keen to keep him around as a squad player.

DON’T MISS – The 10 most expensive signings in Scottish Premiership history: Celtic 6-4 Rangers

This is not suitable for the 21-year-old who wants to play consistent first-team football and play in the Champions League with The Hoops. They do face competition for his signature as Feyenoord are also very keen.

The Rotterdam side have made initial contact with Wolves and they believe they can convince him to come to Holland over Scotland.

Wolves desperate to keep Bueno on board

Wolves are strong on their stance that they have no intention to let him go but there is work going on behind the scenes to try and get him a loan move. His agency, who also represent the likes of Lautaro Martinez, are currently working to find a solution.

There has also been strong interest in the Championship with Norwich having an approach turned down and Leeds very keen to try and bring him in. However, they are not given much chance ahead of clubs who can offer Champions League football.

Sources suggest that his team hold out hope that Wolves will allow him to go but for now they must continue to work on trying to get him a move before the window closes and he is playing on the fringes at Molineux for another season.

READ NEXT – Liverpool expected to ‘cash in’ on Celtic target, as second Reds star labelled ‘different class’