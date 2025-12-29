Celtic have emerged as the latest club to express strong interest in Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan, with sources confirming enquiries have been made ahead of the January transfer window, though they face competition from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

The 23-year-old, who joined Hibernian on a four-year deal over the summer after leaving Dundee on a free transfer (with a subsequent compensation agreement), has quickly become one of the Premiership’s most impressive performers.

Versatile enough to operate in central midfield, on the right, or even at right-back, Mulligan has been a near-ever-present under head coach David Gray, contributing goals, assists, and tireless energy.

His breakout campaign has earned widespread praise, including comparisons to Hibs icon and current Aston Villa captain John McGinn for his box-to-box dynamism and powerful surges forward.

Former loan mentor Simon Ferry famously labelled Mulligan a “Rolls-Royce” during his time at Peterhead, highlighting his strength and direct style. Mulligan’s form culminated in a maiden senior Scotland call-up in October 2025, where he was an unused substitute in a World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

Celtic’s interest adds to mounting competition from England, with Forest and Leeds having already made approaches.

Rangers previously pursued the Dundee-born star before he chose Easter Road, underscoring his appeal as a homegrown talent with significant upside.

Hibs to demand big fee for Celtic target

Hibs, however, are in a strong position. With Mulligan contracted until 2029 and viewed as pivotal to their project, the club are relaxed about the speculation and prefer to retain him until at least the summer, when his value could rise further.

Any mid-season departure would demand a premium fee.

Under Wilfried Nancy, Celtic are seeking midfield reinforcements to help maintain their domestic dominance and compete in Europe.

A 3-2 defeat for Hearts to, ironically, their rivals Hibs on Saturday, in which Mulligan played 64 minutes and provided an assist, has left Celtic just three points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

Mulligan’s athleticism, versatility, and Scottish pedigree make him an ideal fit for Nancy’s side – but prising him away from the determined Hibs won’t be straightforward.

As the window approaches, all eyes will be on whether the Hoops can outmanoeuvre English suitors to land one of Scotland’s hottest properties.

