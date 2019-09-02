Celtic eye surprise loan move for unwanted Tottenham star

Tottenham have reportedly opened the door for Celtic to take Victor Wanyama back to Parkhead.

Spurs are said to be ready to consider loan offers for their out-of-favour midfielder, if they cannot seal a permanent move before the close of the European transfer deadline at midnight on Monday.

Club Brugge had agreed a £12million deal for the Kenya skipper but sources on both sides of the channel have now said that deal now looks unlikely.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon previously worked with Wanyama and put him and Fraser Forster at the top of his wanted list in this window.

The Bhoys cannot afford to buy the 28-year-old on a permament basis after they missed out on the revenue that would have come their way by qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

However, they are keen on a loan deal if they can afford Wanyama’s wages.

The Scottish champions would struggle to cover half of his current Tottenham salary and would have to rely on the Premier League side taking a hit.

At this stage, the deal appears to be unlikely although the player himself is said to be keen on a potential return to Glasgow.