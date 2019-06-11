Celtic fail in last-ditch move for free-transfer forward

Stoke City have seen off a late bid from Celtic to seal a deal for Nick Powell, TEAMtalk understands.

Powell has agreed a lucrative deal at the bet365 Stadium after he turned down a chance to join the Scottish champions, who made a big late push to land him.

Last week we revealed that Stoke had made an offer to 25-year-old Powell, who is out of contract at Wigan this summer and is available for nothing and they have managed to seal a deal with the former Man Utd forward.

Potters chief Nathan Hughes sees Powell as a crucial piece in their jigsaw for next season in the Championship.