Celtic fail in last-ditch move for free-transfer forward
Stoke City have seen off a late bid from Celtic to seal a deal for Nick Powell, TEAMtalk understands.
Powell has agreed a lucrative deal at the bet365 Stadium after he turned down a chance to join the Scottish champions, who made a big late push to land him.
Last week we revealed that Stoke had made an offer to 25-year-old Powell, who is out of contract at Wigan this summer and is available for nothing and they have managed to seal a deal with the former Man Utd forward.
Potters chief Nathan Hughes sees Powell as a crucial piece in their jigsaw for next season in the Championship.
Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby, Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Celtic had all spoken to Powell, and the Hoops made a last-ditch bid to try and get the Crewe-born striker on board at Parkhead.
Powell hit eight goals and grabbed seven assists in 32 Championship games for Wigan last season.