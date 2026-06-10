Celtic have opened talks with the agent of French striker Elias Filet, and sources can reveal the Bhoys are very much seen as favourites to win a keenly contested race to sign the FC Aarau frontman.

The 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakout season in the Challenge League, has attracted significant interest from across Europe following impressive figures of 22 goals and six assists.

Born in March 2002, the tall, athletic forward has impressed scouts with his clinical finishing, aerial ability, and work rate, making him a prime target for clubs seeking attacking reinforcement.

Celtic, though, have moved swiftly to strengthen their position and sources understand them to be favourites to seal his signing after an opening round of talks and with O’Neill very much keen to bring the player to Parkhead.

Sources confirmed that a video conference took place on Tuesday between the club’s representatives and Filet’s agent.

And with O’Neill understood to view the Frenchman as a key addition to bolster the squad’s forward line ahead of domestic and European commitments, the Bhoys are now expected to discuss personal terms in detail with the player’s representatives before any formal bid is tabled with Aarau.

Celtic, though, hope to act fast and beat off an increasingly competitive race for the 24-year-old forward…

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Celtic face strong transfer competition for Elias Filet

Far from having it all their own way, sources can reveal that the Glasgow club face competition from Belgian outfit KRC Genk, who have already submitted a formal offer, and French side FC Lorient, who remain in contact with the player’s representatives and are preparing their own proposal.

Filet’s current deal runs until 2027, but Aarau are braced for bids in the region of €600,000 (a modest £520k, $700k) for the highly-rated talent.

Filet’s journey from relative obscurity to transfer target highlights the increasing attention paid to lower-league performers across the continent. His performances this term have drawn comparisons with young strikers who have successfully transitioned to bigger leagues, offering potential value for money and long-term upside.

With the Premier Sports Cup and Champions League qualifiers on the horizon, Celtic are keen to finalise key signings early. Whether Filet becomes the latest addition to Celtic Park remains to be seen, but the next few days could prove decisive as the clubs involved vie for his signature.

For now, the striker holds all the cards, with three credible suitors ready to offer him the next step in his career.

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