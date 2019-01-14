Celtic great laughs off talk of Liverpool signing £8m winger

Celtic great Chris Sutton has laughed off reports that Liverpool are preparing an £8m bid for winger James Forrest.

The Scottish Sun claims that Forrest has recently caught the eye of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is said to be considering a bid for the player.

The 27-year-old, who plays mainly as a winger but can also play centrally, has scored 66 goals in 315 games for the Bhoys since making his senior debut back in 2010.

Klopp has said recently that he does see Liverpool bringing in any more new players in January, although the German is always on the lookout for potential bargain signings.

Both Andrew Robertson and Xherdan Shaqiri were brought in for low fees, but Sutton has completely laughed off Liverpool’s chances of landing Forrest for £8m.

Posting on Twitter in response to the Scottish Sun‘s story, Sutton wrote: “£8million hahahahahahahahahahaha…”

Forrest only signed a contract extension in September that keeps him at Parkhead until the summer of 2020.

