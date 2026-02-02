Celtic are closing in on TWO deadline day signings

Celtic are on the brink of completing a double swoop on transfer deadline day, closing in on two exciting deals that will please manager Martin O’Neill.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Celtic are expected to finalise deals for Freiburg forward Junior Adamu and Lorient winger Joel Mvuka, who could prove to be vital additions as they fight for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Hoops have reached a verbal agreement with Freiburg for 24-year-old Austrian international Adamu, who is already in Glasgow undergoing a medical.

The move is set to be a six-month loan, with Celtic holding an option to buy in the summer. Adamu, a versatile forward who can operate across the front line, has featured 18 times for Freiburg this season, scoring twice.

His arrival would add much-needed depth and competition up front, particularly after recent additions like Tomas Cvancara from Borussia Monchengladbach and Julian Araujo from Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, advanced talks with French Ligue 2 club Lorient have progressed swiftly for 23-year-old Norwegian winger Joel Mvuka.

Sources indicate a permanent deal worth around £3.5million is close to completion, with the player also in Scotland for his medical.

Mvuka, who previously starred for Bodo/Glimt and helped Lorient gain promotion last term, brings pace, versatility – he can play right wing or even wing-back – and ambition to secure a spot in Norway’s squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Personal terms have been agreed, and the switch represents Celtic’s first permanent incoming of the window under O’Neill.

These potential arrivals come as Celtic aim to strengthen their challenge in the Scottish Premiership, where they trail leaders Hearts.

Sources have also stated that Celtic are working hard to find a new centre back before the window closes, O’Neill has told the board he needs defensive reinforcements but time is running out.

They have strengthened up front, but there is still a sense that they may need more at the back to win the league this season.

Celtic currently sit second in the Scottish Premiership, level on points with Rangers and six behind leaders, Hearts.

Transfer news LIVE: Deadline day latest on Tonali, Strand Larsen, Mateta, Disasi, Jacquet and more…