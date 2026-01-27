Celtic have made an approach to sign a Danish striker who embarrassed Manchester City one week ago, and Rangers and Hearts will be praying a deal ISN’T made.

We’re in the midst of a genuine title race in Scotland right now and the presence of Hearts in the mix is threatening to end the Old Firm domination. The last time a club not named Celtic or Rangers were crowned kings of Scotland was all the way back when Sir Alex Ferguson was managing Aberdeen in 1985.

All three title challengers have already strengthened in the winter window, but aware of what’s at stake, the trio’s work isn’t yet finished.

According to Sky Sports News, Martin O’Neill’s Celtic are hopeful of making the type of signing that could decide the title race.

That has taken the club to Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt and their starting striker, Kasper Hogh.

The 25-year-old Dane made a name for himself in Europe last term when his seven goals helped fire Bodo/Glimt to the semi-finals of the Europa League before bowing out to eventual winners Tottenham.

Hogh has again caught the eye in Europe this season, and went one better when his brace helped Bodo/Glimt beat Man City 3-1 seven days ago.

Championship side Norwich City are looking into a move for Hogh, but per Sky reporter, Anthony Joseph, Celtic are very much in the frame too.

Joseph wrote: “Celtic have made an enquiry for Bodo/Glimt striker Kasper Hogh but face competition from a number of clubs across Europe.

“It’s understood the 25-year-old remains a target for Norwich City, who continue to monitor his situation.

“Sky Sports News has been told that Hogh’s future will be decided later this week, after their crucial Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

“Hogh scored twice last week in Bodo/Glimt’s 3-1 Champions League win over Manchester City.

“Celtic ideally want to bring in another striker in this window, after signing Tomas Cvancara from Borussia Monchengladbach on loan. But bringing in a centre-back and right winger is the main priority for the Scottish champions before the end of this window.

“Norwich are in the market for a forward, regardless of what happens with Josh Sargent.

“The USA international has been removed from the first team, as he pushes for a transfer to Toronto FC.”

Right-footer Hogh’s record in full for Bodo/Glimt reads 42 goals and 12 assists in 82 appearances.

