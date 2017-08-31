Celtic leave it late to bring in PSG teenage defender

Celtic have finally completed the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain teenager Odsonne Edouard.

The Hoops have been in talks with the French giants throughout deadline day but finally pushed a deal over the line with less than two hours to go before the midnight cut-off.

Edouard will provide Brendan Rodgers’ squad with some vital extra firepower as they prepare to take on his parent club in the Champions League group stages.

And the exciting 19-year-old – who helped fire France to glory at the European Under-17s Championship in 2015 – could even make a permanent move to Celtic Park if he impresses.

The French Guiana-born hitman spent last season on loan at Toulouse and Rodgers will hope he can quickly find his feet at first-team level, especially with compatriot Moussa Dembele still some weeks away from a return from his hamstring injury.

Edouard – Celtic’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window – said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Celtic, one of the world’s truly great football clubs, and I can’t wait to wear the famous Celtic jersey.

“I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and we will work hard together to bring our fans as much success as possible.”

Hearts also left it late as they completed a season-long loan deal for Genoa wide man Manuel Milinkovic, their second deadline-day acquisition.

The Jambos had earlier signed Raith Rovers skipper Ross Callachan for an undisclosed fee. Dario Zanatta headed in the other direction on a 12-month loan, while defender Jordan McGhee was allowed to complete his move to Falkirk.

Milinkovic said: “I’m very pleased to have joined Hearts. I’m a player who likes having the ball at my feet, to run at opponents and provide assists for my team-mates.

“I can’t wait to get started now. I’ve seen the stadium and it looks fantastic, I’ve also watched clips of Hearts games online and to see such a packed stadium is amazing. I can’t wait to play in front of these fans.”