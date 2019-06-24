Celtic legend questions whether Arsenal are big enough for Tierney

Pat Bonner has revealed how much Kieran Tierney would be worth in England and asked whether Arsenal are big enough for him.

Tierney was understood to be the subject of a £15million bid from Arsenal last week which was rejected, the Scottish champions Celtic looking for around a reported £25million.

Celtic legend Pat Bonner has given his thoughts on the deal, comparing prices of players in Scotland and England and debating the size of Arsenal. Bonner made 642 appearances for Celtic across a 20-year spell.

He told BBC Sport: “If Kieran was playing in England, he’d probably be worth about £50million.

“But because it’s Scotland, I would think £25million would be a price you’d start talking about, with add-ons.

“He’s got the ability to go into a club like Arsenal. Whether Arsenal is a big enough club for Kieran Tierney, that’s the question.

“If you were picking out a player in British football at the moment that can play left-back, himself and [Liverpool’s Scotland captain] Andy Robertson are the best two in Britain, if not Europe.”

The potential deal of Tierney has drawn comparisons with that of Aaron Wan-Bissaka who looks set to join Manchester United for £55million.

The Crystal Palace full back has no senior international experience and is yet to play in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Tierney has 12 caps for Scotland and has played Champions League and Europa League football.

With Wan-Bissaka set to move for £55million, it will be interesting to see how much the Celtic man will move for should he leave Glasgow this summer.