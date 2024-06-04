Liverpool fully expect second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Anfield this summer with the player making it clear he wants to move on, though Celtic’s chances of a deal may hinge on their ability to raise their opening bid.

The Irishman has proved a more than capable deputy at Anfield, showing himself a very safe pair of hands when needing to step in for undisputed No 1 Alisson Becker. And with the Brazilian in no hurry to leave Liverpool, despite interest in his services from Saudi Arabia, it will be down to Kelleher to quit Anfield if he is to become a first-choice keeper elsewhere.

To that end, Kelleher tried to force through an exit last summer, only for Jurgen Klopp to persuade the 25-year-old to stay for one more season at least. It’s probably just as well too, with Alisson suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for a six-week period between February and April, leaving Kelleher to make 26 appearances in all competitions – his most fruitful campaign at Anfield to date.

However, all that has done has served to reinforce the 12-times capped Ireland international that he needs to move on and establish himself as a No 1 choice elsewhere. Last summer, when he also tried to move on, Liverpool had placed a seemingly prohibitive £20m asking price on his head.

That valuation remains this summer too and it remains to be seen if anyone will get close to matching their asking price when the transfer window officially opens for business.

That said, in the event he does quit, Liverpool have been casting their eyes over a number of potential replacements to play back-up to Alisson.

IN DEPTH 👉 Liverpool goalkeeper targets: All the options tipped to become new Alisson deputy in 2024

Celtic make first move as Liverpool star makes exit wish clear

Either way, Kelleher is understood to have communicated to new Liverpool boss Arne Slot and CEO of football Michael Edwards that he does want to move on this summer and feels he has earned the right to be a No 1 in his own right elsewhere.

And our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan has regularly confirmed that Kelleher is the first-choice target of Celtic this summer as they look to land upon a quality replacement for the now-retired Joe Hart.

The Bhoys currently have Scott Bain and Benjamin Siegrist in reserve following former England and Man City keeper Hart’s decision to call it quits this summer.

However, they know they will need a stronger option between the sticks and will make the signing of a new stopper one of their major priorities this summer.

GO DEEPER: The 10 most expensive goalkeeper transfers of all time: Onana to Manchester United, Alisson to Liverpool…

That said, they Bhoys could struggle to land Kelleher. While TEAMtalk understands the Irishman is more than happy to make the switch to Glasgow, Celtic would find his £20m asking price prohibitive and having seemingly informed Liverpool they cannot go beyond a £10m fee.

To put into context, Celtic’s transfer record currently stands at the €16.2m (£13.8m) paid to Benfica for Jota, while their second biggest fee is the €10.3m (£8.7m) spent on prising Odsonne Edouard from PSG in 2018.

As a result, the Hoops could find themselves missing out on a deal for Kelleher this summer and will likely be forced to look elsewhere for a new No 1.

Furthermore, we understand Wolves are also looking into a potential deal for the Liverpool man with their first choice Jose Sa attracting attention from Saudi Arabia and ready to push for an exit himself.

And if Sa quit, Wolves would have no issues meeting the required £20m Liverpool want to trigger a deal.