Celtic are expected to appoint Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy as their new boss

Celtic are closing in on the appointment of Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy as Brendan Rodgers’ permanent successor, with the deal now at an advanced stage, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed the timeline for his arrival at Parkhead.

As of today, the 48-year-old coach has leapt ahead of all other candidates after Columbus granted permission for direct talks last Thursday.

TEAMtalk sources in Scotland and the United States confirm that personal terms are close to being agreed, and a compensation package of around £2 million is being finalised to release Nancy and key members of his backroom staff immediately.

Nancy, crowned 2024 MLS Coach of the Year only last month, has impressed Celtic’s hierarchy with the expansive, possession-based football that took Columbus to the 2023 MLS Cup and kept them in contention for back-to-back titles this season.

Recruitment chief Paul Tisdale, who has led the search since Rodgers’ acrimonious October exit, is understood to have strongly advocated for the former Montreal Impact boss, seeing parallels with the transformative impact Ange Postecoglou made in 2021.

Interim manager Martin O’Neill, assisted by Shaun Maloney, will remain in charge for this weekend’s Premiership trip to St Mirren.

However, Celtic hope to have Nancy in the dugout as early as the following league match, away to Hibernian on 30 November.

Celtic pushing for imminent appointment

An official announcement could even arrive within days, potentially before Friday’s tense Annual General Meeting where Celtic supporters are demanding answers over the prolonged vacancy and summer transfer discontent.

Other names such as Kieran McKenna, Craig Bellamy, Club Brugge’s Nicky Hayen and Bodo/ Glimt’s Kjetil Knutsen have fallen away in recent weeks.

A romantic return for Postecoglou was briefly explored, but quickly dismissed once the coach made his feelings clear that he didn’t feel the timing was right.

Four weeks after Rodgers’ shock departure, Celtic finally appear ready to turn the page and install the progressive, attack-minded coach they believe can restore dominance at home and improve their dismal European record.

Nancy will have a tough job on his hands domestically, given Celtic trail Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts by seven points, but the club feel Nancy is the man to take them forward.

For now, interim boss O’Neill is focused on preparing his side for the St Mirren clash and the following game against Feyenoord in the Europa League

