Celtic’s recruitment team are ramping up efforts to back new manager Wilfried Nancy in the January window, with sources confirming that two key targets have been extensively scouted and are under serious consideration.

The pressure is firmly on Nancy after he became the first manager in the club’s history to lose his first three games in charge, but there is a desire to give him time to turn things around at Parkhead, despite the woeful start.

Celtic are well aware of the need for investment in the squad if they are to compete with Hearts for the Scottish Premiership title in the second half of this season.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz and Romanian striker Louis Munteanu top Celtic’s shortlist for the January window, as they eye immediate reinforcements.

Bogusz, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder currently at Cruz Azul in Liga MX, is a familiar name at Parkhead. Celtic held advanced talks with the Poland international in the summer of 2024 when he was at Los Angeles FC, but they opted to sign Arne Engels instead.

Prior to his stint with LAFC, Bogusz was at Leeds United. Between 2020 and 2023, and was sent out on loan to UD Logrones and UD Ibiza.

However, despite being rated highly by then-manager Marcelo Bielsa, he made just three appearances for the Yorkshire side before leaving.

Now, with Bogusz open to a move after falling out of favour in Mexico – recently storming down the tunnel as an unused substitute – the Hoops see an opportunity.

Valued at around £6m, his dynamic playmaking and goal threat could inject creativity into Nancy’s possession-based system, teeing up a potential return to football in the UK.

Celtic plotting blockbuster double signing

Celtic are also looking to add a new centre-forward in January, and CFR Cluj star Louis Munteanu represents a potential striking solution.

The 23-year-old Romania international, who topped the scoring charts in the Romanian top flight last season, has seen his asking price drop significantly due to Cluj’s financial pressures.

Summer bids – including one that came from Celtic – were rebuffed at £10m, but club officials now indicate a deal could be done for as low as £6-8m.

Munteanu’s physical presence and clinical finishing would address Celtic’s blunt attack.

With rivals strengthening and Nancy’s tactics still bedding in, these signings could prove pivotal.

The board’s bold appointment demands patience and January signings might buy that.

However, improvements must happen quickly on the pitch, as the Celtic fans are already doubting the viability of Nancy as their new manager.

