Hoffenheim defender Ozan Kabak and FC Koln star Eric Martel are on Celtic's radar

Celtic are gearing up for a busy summer window, with four transfer priorities and five targets confirmed by well-placed TEAMtalk sources as they look to reestablish themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

With interim manager Martin O’Neill steering the ship following recent January additions, the Hoops face a pivotal rebuild to maintain their dominance and push deeper in Europe.

The January window brought reinforcements, including midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer, alongside loans for strikers Junior Adamu (from SC Freiburg) and Tomas Cvancara (from Borussia Monchengladbach), winger Joel Mvuka (from Lorient), defender Benjamin Arthur (from Brentford), and right-back Julian Araujo (from Bournemouth).

These moves addressed immediate gaps in attack, midfield, and defence, yet planning for the summer is underway amid contract uncertainties and potential departures.

A new goalkeeper remains a top priority. The 39-year-old Kasper Schmeichel, whose deal expires at the season’s, has faced scrutiny over his form.

Celtic are expected to seek a younger, long-term successor to provide stability between the posts.

Centre-back reinforcements are essential. Defensive frailties, highlighted by issues like Auston Trusty’s performances, have accelerated interest in new options.

FIVE Celtic targets revealed ahead of crucial summer

Former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak, currently at Hoffenheim, is on the list and the club and he is set to be available on a free transfer.

Celtic are looking at others who could offer cost-effective solutions, while the club eyes bolstering the backline to cope with potential exits.

Midfield could undergo significant changes. Key players including Reo Hatate and Arne Engels have been linked with moves away, necessitating fresh talent.

Defensive-minded maestro Eric Martel at FC Koln is on the list, and he might ease the burden on skipper Callum McGregor.

Up front, depth is crucial. Celtic have sounded out strikers such as Kasper Hogh and South American talents like Damián Bobadilla (São Paulo), alongside lower-league prospects Lorent Tolaj and Aribim Pepple from Plymouth Argyle.

Celtic’s recruitment team, appears focused on value signings with potential for permanent deals from loans.

As the campaign progresses, these targets will evolve, but Celtic’s strategy emphasises smart investment to sustain title challenges and European ambitions.

The summer window promises to be busy at Parkhead.

