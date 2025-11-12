Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy is now the favourite to replace Martin O'Neill as Celtic manager

Celtic have trimmed their managerial search to a final list, with Columbus Crew boss Wilfried Nancy officially invited for talks alongside two other highly-rated coaches, TEAMtalk understands.

Brendan Rodgers resigned as Celtic boss two weeks ago and Martin O’Neill has taken charge on an interim basis, leading the team to three wins and one defeat since.

The Hoops are keen to finalise the appointment of a new manager soon, and sources confirm the board is “very keen” to interview Nancy, whose possession-based philosophy has dazzled across the Atlantic.

The 48-year-old has guided Columbus to back-to-back MLS Cup finals, winning in 2023, plus the 2024 Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield. His 3-4-3 system, high pressing and player development mirror Celtic’s long-term vision.

Despite a contract until 2027, the Crew’s season ends this month – freeing Nancy for a January start if compensation is agreed. He is now the clear favourite to take the reins at Parkhead, according to the Bookies.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen remains a frontrunner. The 57-year-old Norwegian’s deal expires December 31; he has told associates Celtic’s resources and Old Firm intensity represent the “perfect next step.”

Bodo sit one point from a fifth Norwegian league title in six years, but the pull of the Scottish giants is strong.

McKenna still liked by Celtic; Two candidates out of race

TEAMtalk sources state that Kieran McKenna remains on the shortlist. The 39-year-old is admired for transforming Ipswich, yet mid-season extraction remains complex – a £5 million-plus compensation demand and the Tractor Boys’ playoff push complicates matters.

Still, Celtic want face-to-face assurances that his appointment is fully off the cards.

The board are keen to make the correct appointment after a sustained period of success under Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou.

They will take their time but sources have stated that a appointment is getting much closer and the new man will be in situ soon.

Robbie Keane, Efrain Juarez and others have fallen away in the race for the job.

Interim duo O’Neill and Shaun Maloney could still oversee Celtic’s next game against St Mirren following the international break, but the board aims to name a successor before December.

TEAMtalk reported that Nancy was under consideration by Celtic on November 6 and now the French-Canadian is emerging as the frontrunner.

Nine points off leaders Hearts, Celtic crave a spark. Nancy’s inclusion adds transatlantic flair to a race now down to the final candidates.

