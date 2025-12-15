Celtic’s new boss, Wilfried Nancy, is under early pressure after suffering defeats in his first three games in charge – the first manager in the club’s history to do so – as TEAMtalk analyses the major issue that his squad are yet to contend with.

A league stumble against table-topping Hearts, a European humbling by Serie A giants Roma, and a gut-wrenching Scottish Cup final loss to St Mirren has resulted in fury from the Celtic supporters.

The Bhoys’ faithful are already sharpening their pitchforks, questioning the board’s bold, left-field appointment of the former Columbus Crew boss.

It’s a decision that echoes the Ange Postecoglou era, when an unheralded Australian tactician arrived from Japan and transformed Celtic into treble winners. But Postecoglou had time to bed in; Nancy’s introduction feels more like a trial by fire.

Why, then, didn’t the board extend Martin O’Neill’s interim spell for these pivotal fixtures? O’Neill, a Celtic legend, could have steadied the ship against such formidable opposition, buying precious weeks for Nancy to acclimate.

At the heart of the issue is Nancy’s preferred 3-at-the-back system – a tactical overhaul this squad has never embraced. Shades of Ruben Amorim’s early struggles at Manchester United loom large: implementing a new philosophy demands patience, precise recruitment, and players who fit the mould.

Nancy’s MLS success with Crew was impressive, but stepping into Glasgow’s goldfish bowl without a blockbuster reputation amplifies the scrutiny. One wrong move, and the roar from Parkhead can become deafening.

READ NEXT – Leeds enter critical phase over Meslier as sources offer insight into interest; Celtic in the mix

Celtic want to be patient with Nancy after dismal start

Amid the pressure, the reality is that Celtic’s challenges run deeper than the dugout. For years, they’ve dominated via financial muscle, outspending rivals. That’s eroding fast.

Rangers, bolstered by the 49ers’ investment, are resurgent and flush with cash. Meanwhile, Hearts have surged to the Premiership summit by adopting Tony Bloom’s data-driven recruitment from Brighton – proving smart strategy can trump budgets.

This is a long-term project for Celtic, one requiring fan patience that’s notoriously scarce in Glasgow. The board must back their man; sacking him after three games and grovelling back to O’Neill would reek of desperation.

If Nancy’s vision clicks with savvy signings, glory could return. But with Danny Rohl picking up steam at Rangers and Hearts pushing for the title, things could turn ugly quickly in the East End of Glasgow.

Sources confirm the club want to give Nancy time, but another defeat will only add to the outside noise and growing pressure.

The manager’s focus now is on Celtic’s upcoming clash away to Dundee United on Wednesday night – another game the Hoops will of course be expected to win.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.