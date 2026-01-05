Celtic have parted ways with manager Wilfried Nancy just 33 days into his tenure, following a humiliating 3-1 home defeat to arch-rivals Rangers in Saturday’s Old Firm Derby, and sources have confirmed the leading candidate to replace him permanently.

The decision, announced earlier today, marks one of the shortest managerial reigns in the club’s storied history and comes amid a shocking run of form that saw the Frenchman win only two of his eight matches in charge.

Nancy, appointed on December 3 last year after a successful spell at MLS side Columbus Crew, inherited a squad revitalised by interim boss Martin O’Neill’s impressive seven wins from eight games.

However, the 48-year-old’s possession-based tactics failed to translate in the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic suffering six defeats – including heavy losses to Hearts, St Mirren in the League Cup final, and most recently, Rangers.

The derby collapse proved the final straw: despite taking a first-half lead through Hyun-Jun Yang, Celtic imploded after the break, conceding twice to Youssef Chermiti and a third to Mikey Moore, leaving them level on points with Rangers in the league table, and six behind leaders Hearts.

In a brief club statement, Celtic confirmed: “[We have] decided to terminate the contract of manager Wilfried Nancy, with immediate effect.”

Sources indicate the board, under pressure from furious fans who protested outside Celtic Park post-derby, acted swiftly to halt the slide. Protests targeted not only Nancy but also the hierarchy, with chants demanding accountability for the risky appointment overseen by head of football operations Paul Tisdale – who has also left the club today.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Celtic admirers of Scottish Premiership boss

Attention now turns to the managerial vacancy. Insiders reveal the club is open to recalling O’Neill for another interim spell. The 73-year-old Northern Irishman, who led Celtic to treble glory and a UEFA Cup final in the early 2000s, steadied the ship brilliantly earlier this season and has expressed willingness to return temporarily once again.

His charisma and proven track record make him a popular stabilising choice and the obvious temporary candidate among supporters. O’Neill is currently in Scotland, primed for another return to Parkhead.

Longer-term, Celtic are understood to be admirers of Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou. The Danish coach has transformed the Steelmen into an exciting, possession-dominant side, guiding them to fourth place and a potential title race with impressive wins, including a recent dominant victory over a faltering Celtic.

Askou’s tactical acumen and attractive style align with the club’s vision, positioning him as a strong candidate for the permanent role.

Celtic players played big role in sacking

We understand Celtic were unwilling to commit funds towards Nancy this month as they did not want to be left with players for a system that was clearly not working.

We also understand that senior players made it clear he was not the right man to lead them.

As the transfer window remains open, the Hoops face a pivotal period. With defensive vulnerabilities exposed and the title race intensifying, the board must move quickly to restore confidence.

For now, the focus is on arresting the decline – O’Neill’s potential return could provide immediate respite, while Askou represents an ambitious future. The coming days will shape Celtic’s season.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.