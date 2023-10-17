Celtic plot incredible raid on Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham nemesis in training

Celtic are considering a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, according to reports in Scotland.

If all Real Madrid’s goalkeepers were fit and available, Lunin would effectively be third choice, behind Thibaut Courtois and Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order. In fact, since Los Blancos bought the Ukraine international in 2018, he has only made 19 appearances for the club.

He has endured loan spells with Leganes, Valladolid and Oviedo, but has been with his parent club uninterrupted since 2020, a timeframe in which he has made 11 appearances in La Liga.

According to the Daily Record, Lunin – who is in the final year of his contract in the Spanish capital – has become a possible target for Celtic.

Scouts are said to be analysing Lunin’s profile and it is even claimed that Celtic could have moved for him in the summer, were it not for him having to deputise for the injured Courtois until Kepa came in.

The reason Brendan Rodgers’ side are in the market for a new keeper is because Joe Hart will reach the end of his contract in the summer of 2024, by which point he will be 37 years old. Therefore, they want to line up a new no.1.

Still only 24 years old, Lunin is someone they might be able to pick up (for free) and utilise as a long-term successor – although the report stresses he is just one of many options they are weighing up.

READ MORE: Postecoglou pushing Tottenham hard towards reunion with £160k-per-week former Celtic attacker

Prior to his acquisition by Madrid, Lunin played for Dnipro and Zorya Luhansk in his native country, for whom he has nine caps at international level after debuting in the same year as his Spanish switch.

Lunin made two appearances in the Champions League for Madrid last season and previously played six times in the Europa League for Zorya Luhansk.

While he hasn’t had as many chances to impress as he would have hoped this term, he is still making his presence felt.

Lunin boasts about Bellingham battle

During a recent interview, Lunin explained how he has been one of the few players capable of stopping the on-fire Jude Bellingham this season (during training).

“In training? Jude doesn’t score against me, I save his shots.” Lunin boasted. “It seems the only place he doesn’t score is during training, the goalkeepers are not capable of doing it during the official games.”

As for the opportunity of leaving Madrid, Lunin reflected on the most recent transfer window and revealed: “There were offers from other clubs but I didn’t talk to them, there was nothing serious.”

For now, Hart remains a regular starter for Celtic. He has been with the club since 2021, when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur to become a no.1 again.

The former England international has since amassed more than 100 appearances for the Bhoys, winning the two most recent Scottish Premiership titles and three other domestic cups.

DON’T MISS – Exclusive: Brighton, Real Madrid keeping tabs on next Turkish sensation Yasir Boz