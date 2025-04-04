Celtic are plotting a summer move for Royal Antwerp forward Michel-Ange Balikwisha, who is open to a switch to the Glasgow side, TEAMtalk understands.

Celtic are set to back Brendan Rodgers with several new additions this summer, while a number of their key players could leave amid concrete interest from top sides.

Sources have confirmed that the Hoops are closely monitoring Balikwisha, who is considered a top talent but finds himself out of the Antwerp side this season.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a striker or winger, signed for Antwerp from Standard Liege in 2021 and has made 131 appearances for the Belgian club to date, notching 25 goals and 15 assists in the process.

However, he has made only eight appearances this season due to injuries and TEAMtalk understands that he feels he is ready to move elsewhere.

That has put Celtic on alert and sources say the Scottish side are very interested in signing Balikwisha this summer, while the player is interested in a move to Celtic to play in the Champions League.

Balikwisha could be available for a cut-price fee and has potential to improve, so Celtic could sell him on for a significant profit in the future.

READ MORE: Celtic target £16m Liverpool ‘machine’ with ‘sensational attitude’ – report

Celtic at risk of losing Nicolas Kuhn – sources

Balikwisha will have just one year remaining on his contract with Antwerp at the end of June and he is very unlikely to sign an extension.

Sources state that he could be available for £4m this summer, which is the cost of his wages for the remainder of his contract. That is viewed as excellent value for money by suitors who are planning a summer approach, such as Celtic.

He could be one of several additions for Rodgers’ side, who are at risk of losing several key players.

Winger Nicolas Kuhn is one player who is wanted by a number of sides including Premier League club Brentford, who have kept close tabs on his performances this season. He is also of major interest to clubs in the Bundesliga, as previously reported.

Balikwisha has been identified as one potential replacement for Kuhn, in case a club matches the German’s price tag.

Kuhn has been one of Celtic’s star players this season having scored 18 goals and made 14 assists across all competitions.

His potential departure would leave a major void in the squad and some behind the scenes believe Balikwisha could be the man to fill it.

A busy few months are ahead for Brendan Rodgers and his side as they look to be even stronger next season and stay ahead of Rangers and thier prospective new owners.

DON’T MISS: Premier League Signings of the Season: Liverpool, Real Madrid target surges second

IN FOCUS: Nicolas Kuhn’s superb Celtic stats this season

Nicolas Kuhn Celtic stats this season